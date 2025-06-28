Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Jabil by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jabil by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 150,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.33, for a total transaction of $28,999,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,560,192 shares in the company, valued at $301,631,919.36. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,665,640.70. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,476 shares of company stock worth $52,780,286. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.57.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $217.32 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

