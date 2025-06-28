iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,658 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 119.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.8%

IAU opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

