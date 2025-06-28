Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,514 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

