Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 623.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 658 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $441.30 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

