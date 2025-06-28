Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $314,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 136.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Xcel Energy by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.78 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.58.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

