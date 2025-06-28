Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $268,000 Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5,096.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $121,742,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,617,000 after acquiring an additional 293,406 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 569,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 105,708 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,739,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

CVS stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

