Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $278.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.34. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

