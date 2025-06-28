Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,310 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 127.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Dbs Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NVO opened at $68.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $305.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

