Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 974 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 614.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $156.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.40 and a 200-day moving average of $162.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

