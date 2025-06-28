Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 815 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 106.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $284.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.53. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $285.28.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

