Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,508 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 123.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,555,000 after purchasing an additional 726,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,212 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,345,000 after acquiring an additional 299,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,194,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,124,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,696,000 after acquiring an additional 707,934 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus set a $32.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

CSX Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.14%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.