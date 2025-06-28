GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $353.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.