Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 6,016 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,853,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

