Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of EMR opened at $133.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

