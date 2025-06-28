Eagle Strategies LLC Buys 575 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 468,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Verus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 31,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $178.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day moving average of $174.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

