Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 137.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $201.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.91.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.0%

STZ stock opened at $161.34 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $159.35 and a 52-week high of $264.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

