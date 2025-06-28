Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 54 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $364.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.84 and a fifty-two week high of $402.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.