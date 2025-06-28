Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $49,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,281.50. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 326,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,182.64. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

