Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,094,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

