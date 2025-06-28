Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 33,835 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,835 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 54,256 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,566,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.91, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $73.67.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.95.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 801,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,709,887.59. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 75,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,592.25. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,576. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

