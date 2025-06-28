Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.1% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $301.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.55. The company has a market cap of $370.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $194.93 and a 12-month high of $311.40.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

