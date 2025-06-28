Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 254.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,826,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE TRI opened at $197.93 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $199.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

