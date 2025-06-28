Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after acquiring an additional 516,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,461,000 after buying an additional 2,109,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,447,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,886,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,272,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $528.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $502.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

