Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,123.13.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,028.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,056.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,042.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $888.75 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total value of $1,160,647.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,523.20. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total value of $793,616.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,773.08. This represents a 56.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $2,255,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

