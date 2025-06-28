Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,870 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in CSX by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 61.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $4,869,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

