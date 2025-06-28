Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 84,044 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1,622.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,044 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.4% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $51,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.52.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total value of $365,837.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,129.05. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,183 shares in the company, valued at $753,393.55. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,831 shares of company stock valued at $83,868,872 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $733.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $638.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $626.52. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

