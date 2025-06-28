Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,549 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.51. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

