Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in W.R. Berkley by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in W.R. Berkley by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. TD Cowen cut W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

W.R. Berkley Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:WRB opened at $72.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

