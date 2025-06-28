Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after acquiring an additional 987,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,863,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,693,000 after acquiring an additional 869,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,936,000 after acquiring an additional 690,539 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13,910.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,021,000 after acquiring an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average of $113.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

