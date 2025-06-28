Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,441,000 after buying an additional 4,527,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,599,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,381,000 after buying an additional 316,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Pinterest by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,985 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $3,192,135.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,187.98. This represents a 94.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $36,765.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,582.92. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,164,852 shares of company stock worth $38,812,675. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $35.98 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The business had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.