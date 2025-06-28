Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,508 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,338,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:FDS opened at $441.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.69 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

