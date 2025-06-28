Analysts Set Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target at $126.75

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. China Renaissance cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $124.76 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,562 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $393,458.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,202,341.98. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,404 shares of company stock worth $8,509,167 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

