American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of American Healthcare REIT worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after buying an additional 7,474,374 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,310,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 94,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,670 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,521,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,072,000 after purchasing an additional 422,869 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after purchasing an additional 237,139 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AHR stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -133.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

