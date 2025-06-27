Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after acquiring an additional 876,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $288.88 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $289.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

