US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Position Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 487.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,744,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,304,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,369,000 after purchasing an additional 292,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $211,300,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $171,107,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,119,000 after purchasing an additional 36,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,775. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

US Foods Price Performance

US Foods stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $79.64.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

