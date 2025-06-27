Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.43. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $84.48.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

