Top Grocery Stocks To Follow Now – June 25th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, and Costco Wholesale are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the assortment of food and household items that supermarkets and grocery stores keep on hand for sale. They encompass perishable goods like produce, meat and dairy as well as non-perishable products such as canned foods, cereals and cleaning supplies. Effective management of grocery stocks balances consumer demand, cost control and waste reduction. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.22. 11,513,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,952,962. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $6.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.38. 2,108,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,883. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $403.82 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $12.46 on Wednesday, reaching $989.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,639. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,003.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $981.25. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company has a market cap of $438.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Further Reading