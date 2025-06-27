Top Fintech Stocks To Watch Today – June 25th

MercadoLibre, UP Fintech, Rocket Companies, WEX, Carlyle Group, Q2, and DeFi Development are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology to innovate or disrupt traditional financial services—ranging from payments and digital lending to insurance, wealth management, and banking. They typically leverage tools like mobile apps, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing to boost efficiency, reduce costs, and improve user experience. Investing in fintech stocks offers exposure to the fast-growing digital finance sector but carries risks tied to regulatory changes, competitive pressures, and technology adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,533.05. 207,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,348. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,404.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,096.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,563.21 and a 12-month high of $2,635.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ:TIGR traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 32,978,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,851. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $14.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. 8,011,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,931. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.12. 260,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.22. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. WEX has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $217.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEX

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

CG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 733,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CG

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

NYSE:QTWO traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.45. The company had a trading volume of 329,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,902. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.21. Q2 has a 52-week low of $57.64 and a 52-week high of $112.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -263.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

DeFi Development (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

Shares of DFDV traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.29 million, a P/E ratio of -71.23 and a beta of -6.96. DeFi Development has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $53.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFDV

See Also