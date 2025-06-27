Top Blockchain Stocks Worth Watching – June 24th

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, and Globant are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, support, or apply blockchain technology. They include firms providing blockchain infrastructure, running cryptocurrency mining operations, operating digital‐asset exchanges or wallets, and integrating distributed ledgers into traditional business processes. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the blockchain ecosystem’s growth potential without directly owning cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $7.49 on Tuesday, reaching $214.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,141,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,846,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.60.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Applied Digital stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,142,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,229,832. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Applied Digital has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,223,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,729,988. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Core Scientific stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,032,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,750,542. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 6.33. Core Scientific has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $18.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Globant stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.72. The company had a trading volume of 210,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,276. Globant has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $238.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average of $154.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

