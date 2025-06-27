Top 5G Stocks To Follow Now – June 24th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Teradyne, and Cadence Design Systems are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, deployment and commercialization of fifth-generation wireless technology. They typically include network equipment manufacturers, semiconductor and antenna suppliers, mobile carriers rolling out 5G infrastructure, and device makers designing 5G-capable handsets. Investors eye 5G stocks for potential growth tied to the global upgrade of high-speed, low-latency networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 36,618,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,762,485. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $96.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,598,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,104,209. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $268.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,098. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $211.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $170.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average of $154.83.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

TER stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.00. 1,555,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,103. Teradyne has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.60.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.47. The company had a trading volume of 446,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,212. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $326.19. The stock has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.53.

