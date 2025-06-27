Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Toast by 57.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 862.1% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.59 and a beta of 2.02. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $2,394,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,400.36. This represents a 28.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 9,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $418,975.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 534,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,043,964.38. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 468,212 shares of company stock valued at $19,551,906. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

