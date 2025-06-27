RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Stake Reduced by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $142.74 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The company has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.11.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

