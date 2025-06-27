Promising Streaming Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 25th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, Comcast, and Walt Disney are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide upfront financing to mining or energy producers in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future output at predetermined prices. By structuring funding as “streams” rather than loans or equity, these companies help resource developers secure capital while retaining potential upside if commodity prices rise. Investors in streaming stocks gain leveraged exposure to the underlying commodities with generally lower operational and geopolitical risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.11. The company had a trading volume of 209,435,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,415,012. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.76 and a 200 day moving average of $126.59. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of NASDAQ APP traded down $11.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $338.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,390. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT traded down $10.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $739.48. 830,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,444. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $653.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $578.07. The firm has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $288.07 and a 1 year high of $758.91.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,204,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,992,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $119.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,951,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,085,925. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $120.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83. The company has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

