Promising Robotics Stocks To Watch Now – June 25th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, TechnipFMC, Ambarella, Applied Industrial Technologies, Ouster, and EPAM Systems are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or integrate robotic systems and automation technologies. They encompass firms producing industrial robots, service robots, and related hardware and software such as sensors, machine vision, and AI platforms. Investors buy robotics stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of automation across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and other industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.08. 209,435,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,415,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $154.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.59.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of TER traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.23. 2,225,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,283. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.69.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

FTI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,130,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,866. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.40. 1,488,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,431. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $85.15.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

AIT stock traded down $10.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.67. The stock had a trading volume of 307,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,214. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $182.21 and a 52-week high of $282.98.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Shares of OUST stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. 2,826,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,972. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.48. Ouster has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,828. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.72.

