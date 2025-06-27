PFG Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 63.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,393 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

AMBP stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -108.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.36.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 112.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

