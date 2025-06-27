Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 205 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $263.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $277.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Hsbc Global Res cut Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

In related news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. The trade was a 32.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

