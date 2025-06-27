Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 152.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,856,000 after purchasing an additional 353,893 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,221,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,072,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,003,000 after buying an additional 2,068,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $295.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.69 and a 200-day moving average of $235.66. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $297.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,421 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $311.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Melius Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.