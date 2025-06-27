Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,170 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DORM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,495,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $41,047,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $23,283,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1,136.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after buying an additional 160,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth about $16,328,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,837.08. This represents a 26.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.45. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.05 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $507.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

