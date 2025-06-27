New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Sells 92 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.1% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $9,796,340.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,533 shares in the company, valued at $40,862,237.92. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $296,813.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,547.96. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,831 shares of company stock worth $83,868,872. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $726.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $633.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.73.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Wedbush upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price objective (up from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.76.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

