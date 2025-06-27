Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,465,000 after buying an additional 54,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,783,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,046,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 53,469.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 553,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,231,000 after buying an additional 552,872 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,667,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.2%

MUSA stock opened at $405.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $447.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.44 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, Director David C. Haley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,580. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Melius Research raised Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.29.

Murphy USA Company Profile



Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

